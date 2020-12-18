UrduPoint.com
Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:29 PM

Very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather in the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather in the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 20 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

