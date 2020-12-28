Very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrade and the lowest minimum 04 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.