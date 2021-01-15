Very cold weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 20 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.