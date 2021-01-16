UrduPoint.com
Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 18 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

