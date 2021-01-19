UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:55 PM

Very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Speakers shed light on safety, preventive measures ..

5 minutes ago

El Talento and La Liga HPC tighten their grip on U ..

11 minutes ago

Action against timber mafia ensured

2 minutes ago

Trump mulling pardons on last full day in power

2 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with Gigantic 6000mAh battery ..

18 minutes ago

Twenty-Five Afghan Security Officers Killed in Tal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.