Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Thu 21st January 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

