Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

