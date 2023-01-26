Very cold weather likely in upper parts, north Balochistan, Kashmir, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

Very cold weather is likely in upper parts, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Fog is likely to occur over a few plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Kashmir. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was in Kashmir (Garhi dupatta 05mm and Muzaffarabad 03mm).

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Kalam -17 C, Leh -13, Kalat -11, Chitral -09, Quetta -08, Astore, Gupis, Parachinar -07, Bagrote, Dalbandin, Dir and Malam Jabba -05 C.