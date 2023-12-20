Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very cold weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very cold weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

In Islamabad, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold/partly cloudy in upper districts. Fog is likely to persist in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan during morning and night hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning and night hours.

Frost may occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

In Balochistan, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in northern districts. Light rain/snow is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Chaman and Pishin during the evening/night.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts with chances of light rain/drizzle in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu and surroundings during evening/night.

Fog/smog is likely in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Frost may occur at few places in Kashmir during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -11 C, Skardu -08, Astore -06, Kalam, Gupis -05, Gilgit, Kalat and Srinagar -04 C.