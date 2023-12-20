Open Menu

Very Cold Weather Likely In Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very cold weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very cold weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

In Islamabad, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold/partly cloudy in upper districts. Fog is likely to persist in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan during morning and night hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning and night hours.

Frost may occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

In Balochistan, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in northern districts. Light rain/snow is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Chaman and Pishin during the evening/night.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts with chances of light rain/drizzle in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu and surroundings during evening/night.

Fog/smog is likely in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Frost may occur at few places in Kashmir during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -11 C, Skardu -08, Astore -06, Kalam, Gupis -05, Gilgit, Kalat and Srinagar -04 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Punjab Murree Srinagar Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Jacobabad Charsadda Nowshera Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Dadu Ghotki Swabi Kalat Pishin Skardu Khanpur May

Recent Stories

CM orders to establish committee for functioning o ..

CM orders to establish committee for functioning of BTEVTA

8 minutes ago
 Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

8 minutes ago
 Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain drain as part of talent hunt, ..

18 minutes ago
 All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML- ..

All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

22 minutes ago
Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

31 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

27 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

27 minutes ago
 Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

33 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather