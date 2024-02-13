Open Menu

Very Cold Weather Likely In Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Gwadar 17mm, Jiwani 07 and Pasni 04mm.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu, Kalam -07, Gupis, Astore -05, Bagrote -04, Srinagar, Gilgit and Hunza -03C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Gwadar Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Pasni Skardu

Recent Stories

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

4 minutes ago
 HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

3 minutes ago
 Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

3 minutes ago
 ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness a ..

ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for po ..

PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability

1 minute ago
 Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water suppl ..

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..

1 minute ago
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving ..

HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues

1 minute ago
 Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN Worl ..

Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships

2 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

4 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of s ..

PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

34 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather