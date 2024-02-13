Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Gwadar 17mm, Jiwani 07 and Pasni 04mm.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu, Kalam -07, Gupis, Astore -05, Bagrote -04, Srinagar, Gilgit and Hunza -03C.