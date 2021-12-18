Very cold weather likely in upper/central parts, north Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very cold and dry weather for most upper or central parts of the country and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog or smog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -15 C, Skardu -13, Astore, Babusar -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Kalat -09, Quetta, Gupis -08, Hunza, Srinagar, Anantnag -06, Dir, Rawalakot, Zhob and Malam Jabba -05 C.