Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mostly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

