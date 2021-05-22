Very hot, dry weather forecast in Sindh for Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures predicted in Karachi on Sunday 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Moen-Jo-Daro 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade and Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mostly very hot and dry weather to prevail over most parts of the province.