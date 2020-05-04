UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Very Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:39 PM

Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 39 to 41 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm or rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana Divisions, Tharparkar, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Dadu Tharparkar May

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

24 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

28 minutes ago

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

53 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law decree to organise AIIID

1 hour ago

'Too Hard To Tell' When US Will Reopen Internation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.