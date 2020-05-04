Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 39 to 41 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm or rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana Divisions, Tharparkar, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.