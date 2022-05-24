UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Very hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures predicted in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjo Daro 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 47-49 degrees Centigrade.

Mostly, very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Swindler held, two cars recovered

Swindler held, two cars recovered

22 minutes ago
 Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims held

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims held

22 minutes ago
 Law to take its course against those creating inst ..

Law to take its course against those creating instability, unrest: CM

22 minutes ago
 NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DC ..

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DCO

47 minutes ago
 realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Marke ..

Realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Market Following Global Domination

52 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 23 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 23 new local COVID-19 infections

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.