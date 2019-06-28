Very hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

(@imziishan)

Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sukkur, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit fourteen, Murree twenty and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.