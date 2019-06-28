UrduPoint.com
Very Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sukkur, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit fourteen, Murree twenty and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

