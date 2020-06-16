UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Very Hot & Dry Weather Predicts In Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:29 PM

Very hot & dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

The mercury reached 48C on Tuesday while local Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The mercury reached 48C on Tuesday while local Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met Officials predicted very hot and dry weather is expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki, Kashmore and other districts of Sindh.

Tuesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where the mercury reached 50C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore

Recent Stories

Strata completes construction of its joint venture ..

45 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on succe ..

52 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on succe ..

58 seconds ago

Over 5,000 Sign Petition to Shut Down The Guardian ..

1 minute ago

Majority Coalition in Kyrgyz Parliament Nominates ..

1 minute ago

Provinces apprise NCOC on smart lockdowns, enforce ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.