Very hot & dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The mercury reached 48C on Tuesday while local Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met Officials predicted very hot and dry weather is expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki, Kashmore and other districts of Sindh.

Tuesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where the mercury reached 50C.