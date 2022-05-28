Very hot, dry weather to continue in northern Sindh: Met office

The local Met Office on Saturday said that the heatwave in northern Sindh had eased down

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday said that the heatwave in northern Sindh had eased down.

However, very hot and dry weather was likely to continue in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts, the office said.

Sukkur recorded 47-48 degree Celsius today.