UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Dry Weather To Continue In Northern Sindh: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Very hot, dry weather to continue in northern Sindh: Met office

The local Met Office on Saturday said that the heatwave in northern Sindh had eased down

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday said that the heatwave in northern Sindh had eased down.

However, very hot and dry weather was likely to continue in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts, the office said.

Sukkur recorded 47-48 degree Celsius today.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fis ..

Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fisheries vacant posts

54 seconds ago
 63 booked for attacking police team

63 booked for attacking police team

55 seconds ago
 5 women among 6 abducted

5 women among 6 abducted

58 seconds ago
 IGP seeks report on women harassment in Bahawalnag ..

IGP seeks report on women harassment in Bahawalnagar

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in two operations

ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in two operations

5 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two sisters' murder

IGP takes notice of two sisters' murder

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.