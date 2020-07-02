Very hot, humid weather forecast across country, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during Friday night.

During the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at southeastern Sindh, Narowal, Parachinar and Kalat. Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Mirpur Khas 18, Mithi 08, Badin 07, Chhor 05, Parachinar 05, Narowal 04, Kalat 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's: Jacobabad, Dadu 47C, Nokkundi, Larkana, Mohenjodaro and Sibbi 46C.