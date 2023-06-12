UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Very hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While thunderstorm with rain is forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Mithi, Nangarparkar, Islamkot and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Badin Dadu

Recent Stories

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence ..

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence agency

19 minutes ago
 Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

19 minutes ago
 Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partner ..

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership

30 minutes ago
 NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bure ..

NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bureau performance

19 minutes ago
 Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in Nationa ..

Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in National Assembly

19 minutes ago
 Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety e ..

Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety excellence in ground transport ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.