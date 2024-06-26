Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Very hot and humid weather has been recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

MET officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter southern and central parts of the country from today.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, northeast and south Punjab, southeast Sindh and east Balochistan.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 43.5°C and minimum was 30.7°C.