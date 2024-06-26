Open Menu

Very Hot, Humid Weather Recorded In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

Very hot and humid weather has been recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Very hot and humid weather has been recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

MET officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter southern and central parts of the country from today.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, northeast and south Punjab, southeast Sindh and east Balochistan.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 43.5°C and minimum was 30.7°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Jacobabad From

Recent Stories

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

2 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed in encounter

Two dacoits killed in encounter

2 minutes ago
 1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal po ..

1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police

2 minutes ago
 PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

2 minutes ago
 Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan ma ..

Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finan ..

'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths

7 minutes ago
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Mod ..

CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model

7 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July ..

ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5

7 minutes ago
 NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action i ..

NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police d ..

RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram

1 hour ago
 Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation pro ..

Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather