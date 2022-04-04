Very hot weather likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very hot weather is expected in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad 44C, Skrand , Chhor, Sibbi and Lasbela 43C.