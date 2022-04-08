UrduPoint.com

Very Hot Weather Predicted For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Very hot weather predicted for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological department Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mostly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after S ..

Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

11 minutes ago
 Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & indus ..

Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & industry: LCCI

14 minutes ago
 Two shopkeepers, butcher sent to jail in Chakdara

Two shopkeepers, butcher sent to jail in Chakdara

58 seconds ago
 Montenegro Announces Sanctions Against Russia OVer ..

Montenegro Announces Sanctions Against Russia OVer Ukraine

59 seconds ago
 Some Countries Who Supported Russia's Expulsion Fr ..

Some Countries Who Supported Russia's Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.