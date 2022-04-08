Very hot weather predicted for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological department Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mostly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.