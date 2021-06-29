UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Very Hot Weather To Grip Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Very hot weather to grip most parts

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most central and southern parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most central and southern parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained Sibbi 48 C, Jacobabad, Dadu, Dera ghazi khan 46 C, Attock, Kot Addu, Noorpur Thal, Okara and Sargodha 45 C.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Okara Sargodha Jacobabad Dadu Attock Kot Addu Noorpur Thal Ghazi

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

16 minutes ago

Barty goes through after wobble in emotional first ..

7 minutes ago

Jordan moves to 'modernise' political system: offi ..

7 minutes ago

Cavendish wins first Tour de France stage in five ..

7 minutes ago

Somalia to hold presidential election October 10

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.