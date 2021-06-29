Very hot weather to grip most parts

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most central and southern parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most central and southern parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained Sibbi 48 C, Jacobabad, Dadu, Dera ghazi khan 46 C, Attock, Kot Addu, Noorpur Thal, Okara and Sargodha 45 C.