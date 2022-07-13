Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Remain Alert, NDMA

As per fresh forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) monsoon currents are penetrating Upper & Central Parts of Country and another Strong Monsoon Low Pressure Area system is likely approaching Sindh, which is forecasted to continue from 13-17 July (Wed-Sun)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022) As per fresh forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) monsoon currents are penetrating Upper & Central Parts of Country and another Strong Monsoon Low Pressure Area system is likely approaching Sindh, which is forecasted to continue from 13-17 July (Wed-Sun).

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to concerned Federal Ministries / Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs / GBDMA / SDMA, District Administrations / DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain watchful and take all necessary precautionary measures to deal with any untoward situation.

Departments are directed to ensure pre-placement of emergency equipment including de-watering pumps and availability of emergency personnel to respond to any emergency especially in case of any blockage, road closure and damage.

Ensure timely evacuation of population from low-lying / flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and make certain availability of shelter, food and medicines in camps. NDMA further urges relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass public awareness and alert population about possible risks associated with the monsoon rains and avoid unnecessary travelling during said period.

Provincial authorities to instruct Law Enforcement Agencies along with Traffic police to guide travelers/tourists regarding likely situations / dangers of waterlogged areas and underpasses and avoid unnecessary travel/movement.