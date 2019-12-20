Wapda issues latest position of rivers’ in and outflow

(@fidahassanain)

According to Wapda report, the inflow and outflow of rivers is normal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) Wapda issued the current position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages here on Friday.

According to Wapda, River Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24500 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 10400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 24200 cusecs and Outflows 27000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 21200 cusecs and Outflows 14800 cusecs.

Barrage Jinnah inflow was recorded at 71900 cusecs and outflows 64900 cusecs, Chashma’s Inflows was 49300 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Taunsa’s Inflows 58600 cusecs and Outflows 47900 cusecs, Panjnad’s inflows 7200 cusecs and outflows 2400 cusecs, Guddu’s inflows 53900 cusecs and Outflows 45500 cusecs, Sukkur’s Inflows 42400 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Tarbela’s minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1489.43 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.926 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla’s minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1185.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.470 MAF.

Chashma’s Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.062 MAF. The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.