Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

