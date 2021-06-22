UrduPoint.com
Warm, Humid Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:28 PM

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

However, dust-thunderstorm rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Jamshoro and Dadu districts while isolated dust-storm may also occur in Shaheed Banazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts. Whereas partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast was also expected.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi.

