Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on highly alert after rain

(@FahadShabbir)

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) issued high alert after current rain spell in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) issued high alert after current rain spell in the city.

Managing Director WASA Naseem Khalid Chandio on Monday directed staffers to speed up operation work and ensure early drainage of water at different roads.

He instructed staffers to keep functional at all disposal stations.

Deputy Director Muhammad Sajid and other officers were instructed to pay visit at the disposal stations and monitor working of field staffers.