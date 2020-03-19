UrduPoint.com
Weather Forecast For Multan City

Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Weather forecast for Multan city

The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.7 degree centigrade and 16.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 a.m and 43 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:17 a.m and set at 18:27 p.m tomorrow.

