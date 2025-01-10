Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

PMD predicts dry and cold weather to persist in Punjab during next 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) A new rain system to enter Pakistan January 14, 2025 amid dry and chilly weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday.

“A new rain-bearing system will enter Pakistan on January 14,” said PMD, adding that the arrival of the system is expected to bring rainfall, which would reduce the intensity of the fog.

The PMD forecast that a dry weather would persist across Punjab including Lahore while the dense fog blankets the plains of the province, reducing visibility and causing challenges for traffic movement.

The visibility dropped to as low as 50 meters due to the intense fog.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5°C today, with the maximum expected to reach 17°C.