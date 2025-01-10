Open Menu

Weather Lahore, Islamabad; New Rain System To Enter Pakistan On January 14, 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:38 PM

Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025

PMD predicts dry and cold weather to persist in Punjab during next 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) A new rain system to enter Pakistan January 14, 2025 amid dry and chilly weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday.

“A new rain-bearing system will enter Pakistan on January 14,” said PMD, adding that the arrival of the system is expected to bring rainfall, which would reduce the intensity of the fog.

The PMD forecast that a dry weather would persist across Punjab including Lahore while the dense fog blankets the plains of the province, reducing visibility and causing challenges for traffic movement.

The visibility dropped to as low as 50 meters due to the intense fog.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5°C today, with the maximum expected to reach 17°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab Traffic January

Recent Stories

Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to ente ..

Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues to face downward trajectory

PSX continues to face downward trajectory

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to t ..

Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level

28 minutes ago
 Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single ..

Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

55 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

55 minutes ago
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

2 hours ago
 Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Weather