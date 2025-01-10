Weather Lahore, Islamabad; New Rain System To Enter Pakistan On January 14, 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:38 PM
PMD predicts dry and cold weather to persist in Punjab during next 24 hours
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) A new rain system to enter Pakistan January 14, 2025 amid dry and chilly weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday.
“A new rain-bearing system will enter Pakistan on January 14,” said PMD, adding that the arrival of the system is expected to bring rainfall, which would reduce the intensity of the fog.
The PMD forecast that a dry weather would persist across Punjab including Lahore while the dense fog blankets the plains of the province, reducing visibility and causing challenges for traffic movement.
The visibility dropped to as low as 50 meters due to the intense fog.
In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5°C today, with the maximum expected to reach 17°C.
Recent Stories
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 20252 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Thursday2 days ago
-
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season3 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore4 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather to dominate city6 days ago
-
Rain and snow forecast for Upper regions; dense fog to persist in plains: PMD7 days ago
-
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points7 days ago
-
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains8 days ago
-
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory8 days ago
-
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan9 days ago
-
Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore9 days ago
-
Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies10 days ago