Weather Pattern Had Changed Due To Fluctuations In The Temperature At Sea Level And Rising Global Temperature

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:51 PM

weather pattern had changed due to fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature

Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr.Khalid Malik on Monday said amid dry winter season and continuous dry spell in the months of January and February 2021 ,was not beneficial for human health and environment as well as agriculture sector especially at the time of its yielding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr.Khalid Malik on Monday said amid dry winter season and continuous dry spell in the months of January and February 2021 ,was not beneficial for human health and environment as well as agriculture sector especially at the time of its yielding.

He added that the weather pattern had changed due to the fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature.

The Spokesman added that the persistence dry weather in the atmosphere lead to various viral infections and allergies.

