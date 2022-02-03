UrduPoint.com

Weather Remain Dry & Cold In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Weather remain dry & cold in Peshawar

The weather will remain dry and cold in Peshawar with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The weather will remain dry and cold in Peshawar with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday.

He said, the humidity in Peshawar is recorded at 83 percent, while maximum temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

The official of the Met Office said that there was rain in different districts of the province during the last 24 hours and in Abbottabad Kakul 10 mm, Balakot 7 mm, Parachinar 2 mm rainfall recorded.

About the snowfall, he informed that 1 inch snow has fallen in Malam Jabba with dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while rain is expected in Hazara division.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Snow Abbottabad Parachinar Balakot

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

15 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

38 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

39 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

40 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

40 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>