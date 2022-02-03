Weather remain dry & cold in Peshawar

The weather will remain dry and cold in Peshawar with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The weather will remain dry and cold in Peshawar with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday.

He said, the humidity in Peshawar is recorded at 83 percent, while maximum temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

The official of the Met Office said that there was rain in different districts of the province during the last 24 hours and in Abbottabad Kakul 10 mm, Balakot 7 mm, Parachinar 2 mm rainfall recorded.

About the snowfall, he informed that 1 inch snow has fallen in Malam Jabba with dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while rain is expected in Hazara division.