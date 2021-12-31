Weather remained cloudy in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.

5 degrees centigrade and -7.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rainy may occur in Chaghi, Panjgur, Kech, Surab, Mastung, Quetta, Nushki, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and Ziarat districts with chances of light snowfall in hilly areas.