UrduPoint.com

Weather Remained Cloudy In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 01:34 AM

Weather remained cloudy in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.

5 degrees centigrade and -7.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rainy may occur in Chaghi, Panjgur, Kech, Surab, Mastung, Quetta, Nushki, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and Ziarat districts with chances of light snowfall in hilly areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Pishin Mastung Nushki Ziarat Panjgur Surab May

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

17 minutes ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

17 minutes ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

17 minutes ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

17 minutes ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

17 minutes ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.