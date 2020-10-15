UrduPoint.com
Weather Remained Dry, Cold In Hilly Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Weather remained dry, cold in hilly areas of Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degree centigrade and 0.9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

