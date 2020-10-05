UrduPoint.com
Weather Remained Hot, Dry In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

Weather remained hot, dry in Balochistan

The weather to remain hot and dry in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The weather to remain hot and dry in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.5 degree centigrade and 4.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

