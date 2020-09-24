UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather Remained Hot, Humid In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

The Met Office has remained hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in rest of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has remained hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in rest of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.5 degree centigrade and 5.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

