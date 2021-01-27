Weather to remain cold and dry in KP

Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Wednesday predicted the dry and cold weather to persist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Wednesday predicted the dry and cold weather to persist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

It said some areas of the province including Kalam, Prachinar and Mirkani were in the grip of severe cold as the mercury plummeted to -10 in Kalam while -4 in Parachinar and -3 in Mirkani.

In Peshawar the minimum temperature recorded in centigrade was 1 degree while the maximum was 23 degree. In Bannu minimum temperature remained 2, in Takh Bhai 1 and in Saidu Sharif the minimum temperature was recorded as 3 degree.