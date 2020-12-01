Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Tuesday predicted dry and cold weather for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours saying the wave of severe cold will persist in Kurram district and upper parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Tuesday predicted dry and cold weather for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours saying the wave of severe cold will persist in Kurram district and upper parts of the province.

Minimum temperature recorded in Peshawar and Bannu was 7 degree Celsius each while in D I Khan 10 degree Celsius, Chitral 3 degree Celsius, Dir and Mallam Jabba-1 degree Celsius each, Kakul and Balakot 4 degree Celsius and in Kohistan minimum temperature was 9 degree Celsius.

Lowest temperature recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was - 5 in Kalam and Parachinar.