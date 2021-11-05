Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Department, Peshawar on Friday forecast the cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours the weather remained cold and partly cloudy over the province.

However, scattered rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains occurred in Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower) and Kohistan, while at isolated places in Mansehra districts.

Rain recorded in Dir Upper was 24mm, Kalam 11mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Pattan 07mm, Drosh & Malam Jabba 04mm (each), Chitral & Pashat Bajaur 03mm (each), Timergara 02mm, Saidu Sharif and Balakot 01mm (each). Kalam received 0.5 inches of snowfall.

The lowest temperature recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 0 degree Celsius at Kalam.