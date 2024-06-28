Open Menu

Weather To Remain Dry, Hot In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Weather will remain dry and hot in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 years, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Friday.

The southern and plain areas of the province would also remain in the grip of heat, the official said.

There were chance of rain with thunder in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and rain in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Kohistan, Butgram, Swat, Chitral and Mansehra, he added.

Some 16 mm of rain was recorded in the upper Balakot region, 4mm in Chitral and Kalam and while one millimeter in Durash.

