Weather To Remain Dry In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Weather to remain dry in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 C, Kalam -04, Babusar, Skardu -03, Astore -02 and Gilgit -01 C.

