Weather to remain extremely hot in plains areas of KP

The weather is extremely hot in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, giving laborers harder to work, an official of the Meteorological Department also confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The weather is extremely hot in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, giving laborers harder to work, an official of the Meteorological Department also confirmed.

The extreme heat restricted routine in the provincial capital that recorded 43 degree Celsius including other parts of the province with Dera Ismail Khan recorded 45 degree Celsius, Bannu 44 degree Celsius, the official of the Met Office said.

However, he said, strong winds are forecast in Dir, Swat and Chitral on Saturday wherein large numbers of local and foreign tourists visited these areas to avoid heat of the down country. He said 2 mm of rain was recorded in Tirah valley and 1 mm in Dir.