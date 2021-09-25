UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Hot And Dry Across Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were still penetrating lower southern parts of the country.

The weather will remain hot and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The weather in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir will also remain dry during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Kaloi 25 mm, Mithi 10, Chachro 08, Karachi (Orangi Town 05, Sarjani, Masroor Base 02), Badin 03, Chhor, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Tando Jam 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 41 mm, Sibbi, Turbat, Lasbela, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 40 mm.

