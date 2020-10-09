Weather to remain hot, dry in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Met Office Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7C degree centigrade and 4C in Ziarat during last 24 hours .