Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will remain hot and dry in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan However, artly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, 01 mm of rain was recorded in Garhi Dupatta (Kashmir).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Mohenjodaro 46 C, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 45 C.