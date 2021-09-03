UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Hot, Humid During Next Few Days: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:37 PM

Weather to remain hot, humid during next few days: PMD

The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country especially plain areas during the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country especially plain areas during the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Spokesman PMD, Zaheer Ahmad Babar talking to APP said that the weather will remain hot and humid in country's most parts of the country during the next three to four days.

There were no significant chances of rain in the country during the period however there were only few chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in lower Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir.

The synoptic situation indicated that monsoon currents were penetrating lower southern and northeastern parts of the country.

The spokesman said that there were chances of more rains during the monsoon period which lasts till end of September.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 10 mm, Gujranwala 09, Kasur 06, Sialkot 04, Lahore (Nishtar Town 22, Johar Town 20, City, Airport 04, Wasa Office, Gulberg 03, Upper Mall 01), Sindh: Islamkot 50, Badin 27, Karachi (Saadi Town 41, University Road 30, Surjani, North Karachi 28, Faisal Base 23, DHA, Model Observatory 22, Jinnah Terminal 21, Masroor Base 19, Surjani 18, Kemari 13, Nazimabad 11, Quaidabad 02), Nagar Parker 15, Diplo 14, Mithi 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 5 0, Lasbela 04, Sibbi 02, Kashmir: Rawalpindi 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 43 C and Sibbi 42 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Balochistan Punjab Road Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Mandi Bahauddin Badin Barkhan Lasbela Gulberg September Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

31 minutes ago
 Seven candidates to contest HCB's election on Sept ..

Seven candidates to contest HCB's election on Sept 12

1 minute ago
 NET recovers 7.3 kg hashish, arrests smuggle

NET recovers 7.3 kg hashish, arrests smuggle

1 minute ago
 CPEC to play pivotal role in boosting development, ..

CPEC to play pivotal role in boosting development, reviving economy of Pakistan: ..

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan appreciates longstanding contributions ..

Afghanistan appreciates longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards Afghan pe ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.