Weather to remain hot, humid during next few days: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country especially plain areas during the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Spokesman PMD, Zaheer Ahmad Babar talking to APP said that the weather will remain hot and humid in country's most parts of the country during the next three to four days.

There were no significant chances of rain in the country during the period however there were only few chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in lower Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir.

The synoptic situation indicated that monsoon currents were penetrating lower southern and northeastern parts of the country.

The spokesman said that there were chances of more rains during the monsoon period which lasts till end of September.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 10 mm, Gujranwala 09, Kasur 06, Sialkot 04, Lahore (Nishtar Town 22, Johar Town 20, City, Airport 04, Wasa Office, Gulberg 03, Upper Mall 01), Sindh: Islamkot 50, Badin 27, Karachi (Saadi Town 41, University Road 30, Surjani, North Karachi 28, Faisal Base 23, DHA, Model Observatory 22, Jinnah Terminal 21, Masroor Base 19, Surjani 18, Kemari 13, Nazimabad 11, Quaidabad 02), Nagar Parker 15, Diplo 14, Mithi 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 5 0, Lasbela 04, Sibbi 02, Kashmir: Rawalpindi 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 43 C and Sibbi 42 C.