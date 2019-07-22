Weather to remain hot : MET

Weather in most part of the country will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours while light rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Quetta and Sahiwal divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Weather in most part of the country will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours while light rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Quetta and Sahiwal divisions.

This weather pattern will continue till midweek, an official of MET department told APP.

He said seasonal low lied over western Baluchistan as weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into central parts of the country.

He said during last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country with rain-thundershower at scattered places in Hazara, Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.