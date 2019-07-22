UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather To Remain Hot : MET

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Weather to remain hot : MET

Weather in most part of the country will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours while light rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Quetta and Sahiwal divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Weather in most part of the country will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours while light rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Quetta and Sahiwal divisions.

This weather pattern will continue till midweek, an official of MET department told APP.

He said seasonal low lied over western Baluchistan as weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into central parts of the country.

He said during last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country with rain-thundershower at scattered places in Hazara, Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Zhob Rawalpindi Gujranwala Kalat From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Pakistani visa stickers being stolen from passport ..

10 minutes ago

Concern expressed over food security situation: Mi ..

18 minutes ago

Erstwhile FATA elections a milestone

23 minutes ago

China to Impose Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Steel Impo ..

52 seconds ago

Uzbek Ambassador discusses export opportunities wi ..

54 seconds ago

Here's the exact number of people who attended PM ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.