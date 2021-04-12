UrduPoint.com
Weather To Remain Moderate During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said weather would remain moderate between 28 to 32 degree centigrade in twin cities during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said weather would remain moderate between 28 to 32 degree centigrade in twin cities during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to APP, he said the Ramazan would be pleasant having two to three rain spells during the month.

He said it had been for several years ago that the holy month had gone with pleasant weather now this time Ramadan would be coming with rainy weather.

He said the pollen count would also be reduced after the expected rain spells.

