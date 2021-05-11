UrduPoint.com
Weather To Remain Pleasant During Eid Holidays As More Rains Likely: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted that the weather would remain pleasant in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as more rains likely in the next three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted that the weather would remain pleasant in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as more rains likely in the next three days.

"Rain would likely continue for the next three days as clouds with moisture are present on the horizon in patches",�said an official of the PMD told APP in a Telephonic conversation.

Good news for the citizens of the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad was that the rainfall would continue in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after small breaks.� The official of the PMD claimed that the weather would remain clear during the day and turn rainy in the evenings, PMD official predicted.

The official also mentions that the rain is expected in upper Punjab, northern Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here the heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday bringing a pleasant change in the weather, however inundating low lying areas. The temperature in the twin cities rose to 35�C over the past few days but after rain it dropped down to 20�C.

